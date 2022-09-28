Headquarters to regulate the flow of migrants will be created in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, September 28 – RIA Novosti. In the Pavlodar region in the north of Kazakhstan, headquarters will be created to regulate the flow of migrants, the press service of the akimat (mayor’s office) of the region reported.

According to her, the situation with the increase in the number of visitors from the Russian Federation was considered on Tuesday at a meeting led by the akim (governor) of the region Abylkair Skakov.

“I instruct akims of cities and regions to create headquarters to regulate the flow of migrants,” the press service quoted Skakov as saying.

According to the information of the head of the border service department of the national security committee of the republic Gani Bekmurzaev, from September 21 to 26, about 35 thousand people passed through the border crossing points in the Pavlodar region. Among them are 13 thousand citizens of the Russian Federation, of which five thousand left Kazakhstan.

Akim instructed to strengthen control over migration processes, organize the maximum interaction of all government agencies. “It is important to take measures to stabilize the situation in the real estate market. The Police Department and the Department of State Revenues in Pavlodar region need to develop an algorithm to ensure law and order and security in the region, as well as timely registration of visiting Russians,” the head of the region emphasized.

Skakov noted that visitors will be provided with assistance in accordance with the legislation of the republic. Responsible authorities will carry out explanatory work with hotel owners and migrants, open “hot lines”.

On Tuesday, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that “a lot of people from Russia have been coming to us in recent days,” Kazakhstan will hold talks with the Russian side and will solve this problem in the interests of the republic. On the same day, acting Chairman of the Migration Service Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Aslan Atalykov explained that about 98 thousand Russian citizens entered the republic since September 21, when partial mobilization was announced in the Russian Federation, more than 64 thousand Russians left the country during the same period.

Pavlodar region borders on Omsk, Novosibirsk regions and Altai Territory.