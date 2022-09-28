Inter-American Bank confirms dismissal of its president | News

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) specified on Monday that the entity‘s Board of Governors decided that Mauricio Claver-Carone will cease to function as its president.

CMIO.org in sequence:

South Korea and the US begin military tests in the East Sea

“The Board of Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), following the unanimous recommendation of the Board of Executive Directors, has resolved that Mr. Mauricio Claver-Carone will cease to hold office as President of the Bank, effective September 26, 2022” , refers in a statement.

In this regard, they indicated that following the Constitutive Agreement of the IDB, the executive vice president, Reina Irene Mejía Chacón, will serve as president, “under the direction of the Executive Board, until a new president is elected.”

The election of Claver-Carone to head the IDB took place in September 2020 at the proposal of former US President Donald Trump, and he was the first non-Latin American president, contrary to the rules of the organization.

The American law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP has carried out months of investigations and determined that there was evidence of some of the complaints against Claver-Carone, but they have not yet been presented to the public.

The director published a statement where he stated that he was the subject of an “arbitrary” investigation, in which, according to him, ethical rules of the Inter-American Development Bank were violated.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source