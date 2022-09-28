Typhoon Noru leaves at least eight dead in the Philippines | News

The passage of Typhoon Noru through the Philippines has left at least eight dead and three missing, the Philippine Emergency Council said Tuesday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Typhoon Noru hits the northern Philippines and heads for Vietnam

The rescue agency reported three more deaths in the provinces of Zambales (two) and Quezon (one), while three fishermen remain missing in Camarines Norte, near the place where the typhoon made landfall on the eastern coast of Luzon Island.

The three deaths are added to the five fatalities who were part of a rescue team, whose bodies were dragged the day before by the waters while trying to evacuate the residents in the town of San Miguel de Bulacán, where a river overflowed .

REST IN PEACE, HEROES!

5 ka mga rescuers sa NDRRMO sa Bulacan ang nasawi sa rescue operations ng Typhoon Karding sa Sitio Galas, Brgy. Kamias, San Miguel Bulacan.�� pic.twitter.com/faZhy1GwTd

— 那个�� (@tatzz__)

September 26, 2022

Noru was categorized as a “super typhoon” by the Philippine weather service, with winds of 250 kilometers per hour before making landfall on Sunday.

According to Civil Defense and Philippine media, around 74,000 people were evacuated in the provinces of Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacán, and several cities in the north of the Manila metropolitan area.

typhoon #Noru (#KardingPH), after striking the Philippines as a Category 4 equivalent typhoon has emerged in the South China Sea and is rapidly strengthening towards Super Typhoon status as it approaches Vietnam.

Vietnam is looking at its strongest typhoon strike in 27 years. pic.twitter.com/mOAB0ky1Wz

— Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch)

September 26, 2022

After passing through the Philippines, Typhoon Noru is heading towards the coasts of Vietnam and Cambodia with winds of up to 175 kilometers per hour.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source