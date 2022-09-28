How important is ecotourism in climate change? | News

The concept of ecotourism is associated with a development of tourist activity based on the pillars of ethics, ecology and sustainability, whose objective is to get tourists to consciously engage with natural landscapes and the people who live near them.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Antigua and Barbuda calls for global response to climate change

The objective of ecotourism is that the communities assume the care of the environment as part of a core commitment of the human being.

The International Ecotourism Society defines it as one of the most sustainable forms of the current decade of the 21st century, responsible travel to natural areas that conserves the environment and improves the well-being of the local population.

A few decades ago, ecotourism began to position itself as one of the most demanded options of tourist offers, as it allows you to closely observe the landscapes, the stories of ancient or ruined cities and the different cultures, without triggering negative impacts. .

The #ecotourism It is not an exclusive activity, it can be combined with cultural circuits, educate anyone who visits us, combine it with culture and religion. Make the visitor discover and love our environment from our eyes. Thanks to the agencies that bet.���� pic.twitter.com/bAkPyxh7iJ

— Posidonia tourism (@posidoniaturism)

September 26, 2022

In this way, in addition to caring for the planet, ecotourism prevents traditional tourist activities from damaging areas of natural value, while encouraging human beings to create an environmental awareness through actions such as hiking, reforestation, sighting of animals with guides or carrying out solidarity days in low-income areas.

This practice also seeks to promote the local development of rural areas near the regions suitable for ecotourism, since part of the profits obtained from its promotion, is reversed in the creation of jobs such as craft shops, tour guides or own accommodation. , as well as in short, medium and long-term investments to improve the lives of the inhabitants in those territories.

So ecotourism is closely linked with knowledge, with respect for the culture and traditions of others, with reverence for diversity and with the contributions that nature has made to the different regions, in order to promote agriculture, fishing or livestock, as appropriate.

Given the positive impact that this activity has generated on the climate and the consequent reduction in the global emission of greenhouse gases by 7 percent caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, international entities linked to the United Nations Organization (UN ) indicate that the future of tourism must opt ​​for resilience, in order to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030.

In this way, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in 2019 had warned that carbon emissions by this sector in general, would increase by 25 percent at the beginning of the next decade.

A report released by this entity analyzes the evolution of tourism demand in the different regions of the planet between 2016 and 2030, predicting that only carbon dioxide emissions associated with transport in tourism represented 5 percent of the total, and that towards 2030 would increase by 5.3 percent if action is not taken in time.

Such figures promoted the urgency of taking high-impact measures to reverse this situation, and promote ecotourism as a safer, more responsible and effective alternative to reduce the effects of climate change.

In this sense, the UNWTO undertook to direct an accelerated effort towards the practice of low-emission tourism, in order to match the efforts of the global climate objectives.

For this reason, the initiative is aimed at making people and groups aware of carbon emission rates into the earth’s atmosphere and how tourism contributes to this, as well as optimizing resources so that all tourist agencies promote The ecotourism.

Among the ecological initiatives that are considered viable to preserve the environment through the practice of this type of tourism, there is the use of renewable forms of energy, which may include the use of solar energy, the recycling of rain and the use of resources of the environment for the decoration and setting of tourist premises.

These new ecological concepts allow tourists to understand new forms and lifestyles, with the purpose of applying them more habitually in their daily lives, as a way of contributing to a more sustainable form of progress.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source