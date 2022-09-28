Japan bids farewell to Shinzo Abe with state funeral | News

Relatives, Japanese authorities and foreign personalities honor former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a state funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, a ceremony that has not been held in the Asian country since 1967.

International press media highlight the presence of 4,300 guests, including 700 envoys from foreign nations and representatives of international organizations.

The funeral began at 2:00 pm (local time) at the Nippon Budokan pavilion in Tokyo, after the widow deposited Abe’s ashes in the hands of Prime Minister Fumio Kishidato.

Then the national anthem was heard and a minute of silence was observed before the words of the Executive spokesman, Hirokazu Matsuno, whose backdrop was a huge photograph of the deceased, the victim of a gunman in the middle of the street.

A video about passages from his life was also broadcast and floral tributes were laid, despite the previous placement of a majestic flower arrangement to symbolize the mountains of Japan.

Local sources point out that this state funeral is the first since 1967, when Japan honored former Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida, leader of the country’s economic reconstruction after World War II, a period known as “The Japanese Miracle.”

By the way, this state funeral is generating a lot of controversy in Japan. Cast? The Japanese are against the state paying for all this as they consider that his mandate and his relationship with the Unification Church were negative for the country.

The ceremony takes place in the midst of strong demonstrations protesting the high cost of the event, financed with public coffers.

According to a survey applied by the NHK television station, more than half of the Japanese oppose the celebration of the funeral.





