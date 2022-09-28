Russia will continue the process of accession of territories in Ukraine | News

As the referendums on joining Russia progress in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republics (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), as well as in the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine, the Russian government has declared that it is ready to develop the incorporation process.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Donbas does not believe in tears

The referendums, which concluded this Tuesday, are recognized as valid in those four territories, where the electoral participation rates so far exceed 50 percent.

More than 97% of voters in the referendums in the Ukrainian territories controlled by Russian troops in the east and south supported joining Russia, according to the first results of the pro-Russian authorities.

‼️������ Neither Russia controls the process nor are there military personnel involved in the referendum held by authorities of the Lugansk People’s Republic, to decide on their accession to Russia, the Syrian Mohammed Zorik, who participates, confirmed in an interview for Sputnik. .. pic.twitter.com/1RoYUmIK5k

— ���������� ���� █▬█ █ ▀█▀ (@JonaZ_RVvoenkor)

September 27, 2022

With 16% and 14% of the ballots counted in the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, 98.05% and 97.79% of voters, respectively, voted in favor of incorporating those territories into Russia, the Interfax agency reported.

In the Kherson region, with 12% counted, 97.47% of the participants approved joining the Russian Federation, while in neighboring Zaporizhia, with 20% counted, 98% approved their entry into Russia.

The DPR authorities instituted some 450 polling stations throughout the region, and more than 200 on Russian territory; meanwhile, those of the RPL opened 461 in their republic and another 201 in Russia.

For its part, Zaporizhia has 394 and another 102 in Russia, the DPR, the LPR and the Kherson region. In the latter, eight territorial and 198 district electoral commissions were created, and people can also cast their vote in Crimea, Moscow and other regions of Russia.

The referendum was held for five days. Unlike the first four days, when voting was carried out by mobile commissions for security reasons, on the fifth and last day people were able to go to specially prepared polling stations.

Russia is ready for the accession of Ukrainian territories

On the other hand, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, assured that the Russian legal system and the executive power are ready for the accession of the Ukrainian territories controlled by Russia after the referendums that conclude on Tuesday.

“Our legislators, our executive branch bodies and our legal departments are ready now,” he said.

In this sense, Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that the referendums in four occupied regions of Ukraine seek to “save the populations” residing in those territories.

“The rescue of the populations of all these territories in which this referendum is being held is … in the center of attention of our society and the whole country,” Putin told a government meeting.

The Kremlin stated that the annexation referendums will have radical “consequences” in these territories, especially in the field of security.

“The legal situation will radically change from the point of view of international law and that will also have consequences on security in these territories,” spokesman Peskov said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source