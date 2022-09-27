Shipwreck off Syrian coast leaves at least 100 dead | News

The Syrian Ministry of Health confirmed on Monday that there are at least 100 migrants who drowned when a boat they boarded in Lebanon sank off the Syrian coast, in what they consider the worst shipwreck of its kind in recent years.

Lebanon, which since 2019 has been mired in a financial crisis described by the World Bank as “one of the worst in modern times”, has become a springboard for irregular immigration to Europe, which keeps closing its doors.

About 150 people, mostly Lebanese and Syrians, were aboard the small boat that sank last Thursday in the Mediterranean Sea off the Syrian city of Tartus.

��At least 94 people, including 10 children, have died when the boat in which they left Lebanon for Europe capsized.

Many came from Syria or Palestine, fleeing from long conflicts. Everyone had the right to feel safe. #VíasLegalesNow

Tartus is the southernmost of Syria’s major ports, located about 50 kilometers north of the northern Lebanese port city of Tripoli, where passengers board.

According to the Syrian Transport Ministry, Suleiman Khalil, his portfolio is “dealing with one of the largest rescue operations we have ever undertaken.”

Tripoli has become a hub for irregular immigration, with most migrant boats leaving its shores.

Last year, Lebanon witnessed a surge in the number of migrants using its shores to attempt the crossing in crowded boats to reach Europe.

Last April, the sinking of an overcrowded migrant boat stalked by the Lebanese navy off the north coast of Tripoli killed dozens of people.

Europe, however, maintains a policy of expulsion and return of migrants.





