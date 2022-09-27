World

The Cypriot Foreign Ministry condemned the shooting at a school in Izhevsk and expressed condolences

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, September 27 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus condemned the shooting at a school in Izhevsk, expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished recovery to the victims.
On Monday, at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, her former student opened fire, and then committed suicide. According to the latest data, 17 people became victims of the crime, 11 of them were children, dozens were injured, among them mostly children. Mourning has been declared in Udmurtia.
“We condemn today’s heinous attack on a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk. Cyprus conveys its sincere condolences to the grieving families, along with wishes for a speedy recovery to the victims,” ​​the Cypriot Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.
Yesterday, 23:08

Murashko praised the doctors who saved people in Izhevsk for their professionalism

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Media: an unknown vandal desecrated a monument to the Red Army in the Czech Republic

30 mins ago

Iran considers it wrong to supply weapons to Ukraine or Russia

51 mins ago

Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Volyn” recognized the right of Donbass to self-determination

1 hour ago

Turkish Interior Ministry reports terrorist attack in Mersin

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.