The Cypriot Foreign Ministry condemned the shooting at a school in Izhevsk and expressed condolences

MOSCOW, September 27 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus condemned the shooting at a school in Izhevsk, expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished recovery to the victims.

On Monday, at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, her former student opened fire, and then committed suicide. According to the latest data, 17 people became victims of the crime, 11 of them were children, dozens were injured, among them mostly children. Mourning has been declared in Udmurtia.

“We condemn today’s heinous attack on a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk. Cyprus conveys its sincere condolences to the grieving families, along with wishes for a speedy recovery to the victims,” ​​the Cypriot Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.