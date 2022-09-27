Iran considers it wrong to supply weapons to Ukraine or Russia

MOSCOW, September 27 – RIA Novosti. Tehran does not support any of the parties to the conflict in Ukraine and considers it wrong to send weapons to both Kyiv and Moscow, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said, answering a question from an Al-Monitor journalist about possible deliveries of drones to Russia.

“We have a defense cooperation agreement with Russia. But we do not support any of the parties in the Ukrainian war, which will lead to its continuation. We are strongly opposed to any war, whether in Ukraine, or in Yemen, or in Palestine. And “we have also been involved in efforts to achieve peace and a ceasefire in Ukraine. We consider it wrong for either side to send weapons to both Ukraine and Russia. And we are going to continue to promote political dialogue and end this crisis through political negotiations,” Abdollahian said.