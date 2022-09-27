DONETSK, September 27 – RIA Novosti. Donbass has the right to self-determination, said the last commander of the 36th brigade of Ukrainian troops, Major Sergei Volynsky with the call sign Volyn, who surrendered at the Azovstal Mariupol plant. The corresponding video is at the disposal of RIA Novosti.

“I think that the residents of Donbass have their own history. And, of course, they want to defend their right to their independence, to the integrity of the territory,” Volynsky said in a video recorded in August 2022.

Earlier, several Ukrainian media reported that Volyn was among those who were handed over to Kyiv during the last prisoner exchange.

When asked if the inhabitants of Donbass have the right to self-determination, he replied: “Of course.” Ukraine, according to him, deprived them of this right.

On May 20, Volynsky surrendered to the military from Russia and the DPR, having left the Azovstal plant together with his subordinates, where they were hiding together with the Nazis from the Azov Battalion*. After being taken prisoner, in one of the interviews recorded by RIA Novosti, Volyn confirmed that there were foreigners in the ranks of the Ukrainian troops at the plant.

The public addressed the regional authorities with the initiative to immediately hold referendums. According to representatives of the republics and regions, joining Russia will secure their territories and restore historical justice. In their opinion, this decision is extremely necessary in the context of constant acts of terror by the nationalist authorities of Ukraine and NATO members who supply weapons to kill civilians.

Vladimir Putin said that Russia would support the decision to be made by the residents of Donbass and the liberated territories.

*Terrorist organization banned in Russia.