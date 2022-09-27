World
Turkish Interior Ministry reports terrorist attack in Mersin
ANKARA, September 27 – RIA Novosti. An armed attack took place on the police building in Mersin, Turkey, there is a dead person, the authorities qualify the incident as a terrorist attack, A Haber TV channel reports.
“At about 23.00 (coincides with Moscow time) in the Mezitli district of the city of Mersin, unknown persons committed an armed attack on a police station,” the TV channel added.
An explosion was also reported as a result of remote control of a pipe bomb.
Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu announced the death of one policeman as a result of a terrorist attack, another law enforcement officer was seriously injured.
“It is already known which terrorist organization is behind this,” Anadolu news agency quoted the minister as saying.
September 25, 08:52
In the LNR spoke about the prevention of a terrorist attack on the eve of the referendum
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked