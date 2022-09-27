Turkish Interior Ministry reports terrorist attack in Mersin

ANKARA, September 27 – RIA Novosti. An armed attack took place on the police building in Mersin, Turkey, there is a dead person, the authorities qualify the incident as a terrorist attack, A Haber TV channel reports.

“At about 23.00 (coincides with Moscow time) in the Mezitli district of the city of Mersin, unknown persons committed an armed attack on a police station,” the TV channel added.

An explosion was also reported as a result of remote control of a pipe bomb.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu announced the death of one policeman as a result of a terrorist attack, another law enforcement officer was seriously injured.

“It is already known which terrorist organization is behind this,” Anadolu news agency quoted the minister as saying.