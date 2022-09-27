Japan demanded an official apology from Russia due to the detention of the consul

TOKYO, September 27 – RIA Novosti. Russian Ambassador to Tokyo Mikhail Galuzin was summoned to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, where they demanded an “official apology” from him after reports of the detention of Consul Motoka Tatsunori in Vladivostok for collecting classified information, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said. This is reported by Abema News.

“In response to the current situation, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs (Takeo. – Ed.) Mori summoned Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin to the Foreign Ministry today and protested strongly to him demanding an official apology from Russia, as well as taking measures to such situations have not been repeated. We urge the Russian side to take this protest and our demands seriously,” Hayashi said.

According to him, “there is no evidence that the consul was engaged in any illegal activities.”

At the same time, Hayashi expressed the opinion that the actions of Russian law enforcement officers during the detention of a member of the Japanese diplomatic mission “did not comply with the norms of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the provisions of the Japan-Soviet Convention on Consular Relations.”

05:09 Japanese Consul Detained in Vladivostok Released

“This is unfortunate and absolutely unacceptable. After such an unfair treatment, it is absolutely unbelievable that a notification was sent declaring this employee persona non grata. We strongly protest,” the minister said.

The day before, the Federal Security Service announced that Tatsunori had been caught red-handed while receiving, for a monetary reward, information of limited distribution about the current aspects of Russia’s cooperation with one of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the impact of the Western sanctions policy on the economic situation in Primorsky Krai.

In a video published by the FSB, the diplomat pleaded guilty to violating Russian law.

The Japanese side was protested through diplomatic channels, and the consul himself was declared persona non grata. The diplomat must leave Russia within 48 hours.