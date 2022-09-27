SNIGIREVKA (Nikolaev region), September 27 – RIA Novosti. Pro-Russian activists in Nikolaev are posting posters of the “Wagner concert” announced for October 10 around the city, and are also waiting for a referendum on joining Russia, similar to what is taking place in the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, a member of the Nikolaev underground told RIA Novosti.

He also handed over to the agency video footage, which shows how young people, to the music of Wagner, attach posters to poles and trees, which say “Nikolaev. October 10, 05.00. Russian Drama Theater. Concert of the Wagner Orchestra.”

The Wagner group, made up of volunteers, takes an active part in the special operation in the Donbass and Ukraine. The day before, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted that he created it in 2014. Prigozhin noted that thanks to the courage of its fighters, the fate of the DPR and LPR has radically changed.

“If we had a referendum in Nikolaev, then I’m sure that the majority, more than half of the inhabitants would have voted on the first day for joining Russia … We have been waiting for this since the spring of 2014, we have been waiting since April 7, when the Nazis were imported from Ivano -Frankivsk, the head of the Nikolaev Department of Internal Affairs Merikov with his brother (Vadim Merikov. – Ed.), who later became the governor (of the Nikolaev region in 2014-2016), who shot our tents near the monument to the Olshantsy. We are waiting for this now (referendum . – Approx. ed.) and we will wait, “said the source of the agency, noting that Nikolaev has always been a Russian city.

“I invite you to a concert that will take place on October 10 at 5 am. It is dedicated to the entry of the Black Sea region into Russia. There are a lot of tickets.

The public addressed the regional authorities with the initiative to immediately hold referendums. According to representatives of the republics and regions, joining Russia will secure their territories and restore historical justice. In their opinion, this decision is extremely necessary in the context of constant acts of terror by the nationalist authorities of Ukraine and NATO members who supply weapons to kill civilians.

Vladimir Putin said that Russia would support the decision to be made by the residents of Donbass and the liberated territories.