LUGANSK, September 27 – RIA Novosti. Voting in the referendum on joining Russia takes place even on the front line, where the servicemen of the People’s Militia of the LPR vote without looking up from their combat missions, RIA Novosti correspondent reports from the line of contact.

“It is also important for servicemen that they personally put their signature and mark on the voting sheet, and that they have not been forgotten,” said the officer of the People’s Militia.

The agency’s correspondents visited the front line, where the vote was held for military personnel who are performing their combat missions – adjusting artillery fire in the northern direction. An officer of the NM of the LPR brought a ballot box to the positions of the fighters so that each soldier could cast his vote.

Soldiers of a separate reconnaissance battalion of the NM LPR told RIA Novosti what this historic event means to them.

September 25, 08:00 Donbass returns to their homeland

“There is no place for fascism on this earth, since many people gave their lives for it back in 1941, 1945, this must be appreciated and remembered,” the soldier said.

“I would like Russia to be here. People died for this in order to be together with Russia,” another intelligence officer added.

“Of course, I ticked the ‘yes’ box, because it couldn’t be otherwise. After eight years of war, after what Ukraine did to the Donbass and other Russian-speaking population of Ukraine, we can’t have anything in common with them,” – said a serviceman of the People’s Militia.

The public addressed the regional authorities with the initiative to immediately hold referendums. According to representatives of the republics and regions, joining Russia will secure their territories and restore historical justice. In their opinion, this decision is extremely necessary in the context of constant acts of terror by the nationalist authorities of Ukraine and NATO members who supply weapons to kill civilians.

Vladimir Putin said that Russia would support the decision to be made by the residents of Donbass and the liberated territories.