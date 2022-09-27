World
Scouts of the Russian Armed Forces spoke about the shelling of cities by the Ukrainian military
DONETSK, September 27 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian military regularly deliberately fires on city blocks and social infrastructure, intelligence officers of the Russian Armed Forces told RIA Novosti.
“Sometimes you are in a trench on the front line, and the shells are flying, they pass by us, they go exactly to the settlement, <...> there are children, old people, women. Why are they destroying a nation with which eight years ago, roughly speaking, they were brothers?” said one of the intelligence fighters with the call sign Ladan.
According to the office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the DPR, over 8,700 civilians, including over 130 children, have been killed in the eight years of armed aggression by the Kyiv regime against the inhabitants of Donbass.
Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.
Yesterday, 08:37
Referendum in Zaporizhia region continues despite shelling
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked