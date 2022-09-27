Japanese Cabinet: Consul in Vladivostok to leave Russia by September 28

TOKYO, September 27 – RIA Novosti. The Japanese consul in Vladivostok, who was detained the day before by Russian law enforcement officers, is expected to leave Russia by September 28, Japanese government secretary general Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference.

The day before, the FSB announced that it had detained Japanese consul Motoki Tatsunori in Vladivostok for collecting classified information. The diplomat was caught red-handed while receiving, for a monetary reward, information of limited distribution about the current aspects of Russia’s cooperation with one of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, the impact of the Western sanctions policy on the economic situation in Primorsky Krai. In a video published by the FSB, the diplomat pleaded guilty to violating Russian law. It is reported that the Japanese side was protested through diplomatic channels, and the consul himself was declared persona non grata. The diplomat must leave Russia within 48 hours.

05:09 Japanese Consul Detained in Vladivostok Released

“Given the priority to ensure security, he is expected to leave Russia before September 28,” the Secretary General replied to the journalist’s request to comment on the further actions of the Japanese side.

Matsuno also stressed that by now the Japanese consular officer has been released and “does not experience any health problems” after the detention.

Earlier on Tuesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that it was unacceptable to detain the Japanese consul in Russia. According to him, Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin was summoned to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, where he was “resolutely protested, demanding an official apology.”

At the same time, Hayashi noted that the actions of Russian law enforcement officers during the detention of a member of the Japanese diplomatic mission “did not comply with the norms of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the provisions of the Japan-Soviet Convention on Consular Relations.” He also added that “there is no evidence that the designated employee was involved in any illegal activities.”