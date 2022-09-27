Report: Bangladesh shipwreck death toll rises to 50

MOSCOW, September 27 – RIA Novosti. The death toll from a ship capsizing in Bangladesh has risen to 50, with 40 still missing, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

Earlier it was reported about 31 dead. As the media wrote, Hindu pilgrims were heading to the temple when the ship suddenly capsized and sank in the Karatoya River in the north of the country.

It is noted that the search and rescue operation was suspended on Monday evening. It is scheduled to resume at dawn on Tuesday. The dead included 25 women, 13 children and 12 men, according to authorities.

Accidents like this are quite common in Bangladesh, which is crossed by over 230 rivers, and the wreck was the biggest boat accident in Bangladesh this year.