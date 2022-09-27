World

Report: Bangladesh shipwreck death toll rises to 50

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 min ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, September 27 – RIA Novosti. The death toll from a ship capsizing in Bangladesh has risen to 50, with 40 still missing, according to the Dhaka Tribune.
Earlier it was reported about 31 dead. As the media wrote, Hindu pilgrims were heading to the temple when the ship suddenly capsized and sank in the Karatoya River in the north of the country.
It is noted that the search and rescue operation was suspended on Monday evening. It is scheduled to resume at dawn on Tuesday. The dead included 25 women, 13 children and 12 men, according to authorities.
Accidents like this are quite common in Bangladesh, which is crossed by over 230 rivers, and the wreck was the biggest boat accident in Bangladesh this year.
June 19, 01:39

Severe floods hit northeast Bangladesh

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 min ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

In Donetsk, the situation before the opening of polling stations is calm

17 mins ago

Media: in Russia after the referendum can create a Crimean district

33 mins ago

Tokyo hosts mass protest against Abe’s state funeral

53 mins ago

Ian impact emergency declared for Florida, USA | News

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.