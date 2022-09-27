DONETSK, September 27 – RIA Novosti. The situation in the center of Donetsk on the eve of the opening of polling stations for the referendum on the accession of the DPR to Russia is calm, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

Occasionally, the sounds of volleys of counter-battery fire are heard. The streets are not crowded enough – some pedestrians go to work, intending to go to the polling stations along the way. Drives private and public vehicles.

Yesterday, 23:27 The referendum in the DNR passes without incident, said the head of the CEC

The polling stations, which will open at 8.00 local time (coincides with Moscow time), are decorated with balloons and DPR flags.

The day before, the chairman of the central election commission of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Vladimir Vysotsky, said that the turnout at the referendum on joining the DPR to the Russian Federation following the results of four days of mobile voting was 86.89%. Almost one and a half million people voted in the DPR in four days, the voting passed without violations.

Earlier, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian troops fired large-caliber shells at the Petrovsky, Kuibyshevsky and Kievsky districts of Donetsk on Monday evening and Tuesday night.

The referendum on joining Russia started on Friday in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Voting will last five days, until September 27.

The public addressed the regional authorities with the initiative to immediately hold referendums. According to representatives of the republics and regions, joining Russia will secure their territories and restore historical justice. In their opinion, this decision is extremely necessary in the context of constant acts of terror by the nationalist authorities of Ukraine and NATO members, who supply weapons to kill civilians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Russian Federation will support the decision, which will be made by the residents of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.