MOSCOW, September 27 – RIA Novosti. The Crimean district can be created in Russia following a referendum in the Donbass, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, the former general director of Roskosmos Dmitry Rogozin can become the plenipotentiary in this region, the Vedomosti newspaper writes on Tuesday, citing a source at one of the defense industry enterprises and two sources close to the administration of the President of the Russian Federation.

“In Russia, they can create a new federal district – Crimean, which will include the peninsula itself, and the LPR, DPR, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions attached as a result of referendums …. The former general director of Roskosmos can head the new embassy … An interlocutor close to Staraya Ploschad says that a decision on Rogozin will be made in the near future, and it will most likely be positive,” the newspaper writes, citing sources.

The newspaper, citing a source close to the presidential administration, also claims that Rogozin has not yet been appointed to a federal position, so it is likely that he will “find a job there,” since there is “a large front of work.”

Dmitry Rogozin was the general director of the Roscosmos state corporation from 2018 to 2022, on July 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin, by his decree, dismissed Rogozin from the post of head of Roscosmos, the state corporation was headed by the former deputy prime minister who oversaw the defense industry, Yuri Borisov.

The referendum on joining Russia started on September 23 in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Voting will continue for five days, until September 27th. The public addressed the regional authorities with the initiative to immediately hold referendums. According to representatives of the republics and regions, joining Russia will secure their territories and restore historical justice. In their opinion, this decision is extremely necessary in the context of constant acts of terror by the Ukrainian authorities and NATO members, who supply weapons to kill civilians. Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would support the decision, which will be made by the residents of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.