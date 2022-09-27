Tokyo hosts mass protest against Abe’s state funeral

TOKYO, September 27 – RIA Novosti. Protests against the state funeral ceremony of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are taking place in Tokyo: hundreds of people took to the streets to express their disagreement with the government’s decision.

The protests are broadcast live on Japanese TV channels.

Footage taken from the streets and from a helicopter shows the gathering under the supervision of law enforcement officers walking along the streets near the Nippon Budokan martial arts hall, where Abe’s state funeral will later take place. In the hands of many protesters are posters that say “Against the state funeral!”, “Cancel the funeral!”.

The police surrounded some activists and tried to lead them out of the crowd to the side.

Abe was mortally wounded while speaking at a campaign rally in Nara prefecture on July 8. The killer, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, shot Abe from behind with a makeshift weapon twice. At the second shot, the politician was wounded in the neck and chest, which became fatal. As the doctors said, the wound on the chest was so deep that it reached the heart. Abe died from blood loss. The cremation took place on July 12.

As expected, the funeral will be attended by 4.5 thousand people, including 34 leaders of states and 14 former heads of state. For ordinary citizens, from Tuesday morning, altars will be opened in the park near the hall, where those who wish can bring flowers and honor the memory of the politician. The police have blocked access to the territory adjacent to the hall since Monday evening for security reasons. In total, 20,000 police officers will be involved in security, some of whom came from other regions. Major highways in downtown Tokyo are closed Monday through Wednesday for as long as high-profile foreign visitors are in the city.