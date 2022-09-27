Ian impact emergency declared for Florida, USA | News

The President of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, declared a state of emergency for Florida this Saturday due to the highly possible passage of Tropical Storm Ian through that territory.

CMIO.org in sequence:

China urges the US to prove with facts that there is no Cold War

According to the statement published on the official White House website, the measure includes sending federal funds to the region to prepare for and respond to the weather event, which is expected to reach that state as a major hurricane in the middle of next week. .

In this sense, it was also highlighted that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security are authorized to coordinate efforts to provide disaster response and complement the work of state authorities.

Through the users of social networks, it has become known about the high demand for bottled water, which has depleted the markets of this product, as well as the lines to acquire food and supplements to face the passing of the event.

The National Hurricane Center (CNH) predicted that the phenomenon should travel towards the south of Cuba during the final hours of this Sunday and early hours of Monday.

Tropical Storm Ian is currently moving W at 14 mph over the central Caribbean Sea & is forecast to strength into a Major Hurricane as it approaches the FL Peninsula by mid week. It’s too early to tell what impacts there will be across E central FL. Review your plans & supplies. pic.twitter.com/YPIFG6KdXi

— NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne)

September 24, 2022

The entity explained that next Monday Ian can become a hurricane and must cross the archipelago between the night of that same day and the early hours of Tuesday, so that by Wednesday it should be impacting the western part of Florida.

Ian is expected to bring especially heavy rains that cause flooding, so the CNH warns of the danger of these events, especially for lowlands and near river sources.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source