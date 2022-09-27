Russian school shooting leaves at least 13 dead | News

A man entered a school in the city of Izhevsk, in the Urals, central Russia, on Monday and fired indiscriminately, killing 13 people, including seven minors, authorities reported.

The Russian investigation committee pointed out that, according to preliminary data, 13 people died in this criminal act, including seven minors and school staff.

The Russian Ministry of the Interior had reported minutes before that the attack had also left around 20 people injured.

���� | URGENT: Death toll rises to 13, including 7 children, in school shooting in western Russia. The shooter was killed.

“Today, the police received a message about a shooting at Izhevsk school No. 88,” the Russian portfolio said on Telegram, adding that law enforcement officers “immediately went to the scene.”

The head of the Russian republic of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechálov, lamented the “tragedy” that occurred at school number 88 in Izhevsk and revealed that the attacker committed suicide.

Local media reported that the shooter was wearing a black T-shirt with Nazi symbols and a balaclava.

Brechálov announced on his Telegram channel that “from today and until September 29, mourning is declared in the Republic of Udmurtia for those who died in school 88.”





