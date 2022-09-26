China issues alert before Typhoon Noru passes through the South Sea | News

Chinese authorities issued a yellow alert on Monday in the face of Typhoon Noru passing through the South China Sea for the next three days after its path through the northeastern Philippines.

Typhoon Noru hits the northern Philippines and heads for Vietnam

According to the Chinese Meteorological Administration, in the next few days several islands in the south of the Asian giant will be affected prior to the arrival of the system in Vietnam.

At the same time, it is expected that the coastal areas of the southern coast of China will also be hit by the typhoon that caused five deaths in the Philippines, more than 74,000 evacuees, severe rains and floods.

In this sense, the forecasts indicate that the coasts of the provinces of Fujian, Canton and Hainan, as well as the western region of Taiwan, will experience sustained winds of 75 to 88 kilometers per hour.

The meteorological phenomenon was located in the morning hours about 195 kilometers from the island of Huangyan, in southern China, with a trajectory of 25 to 30 kilometers per hour to the west.

For his part, the Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, directed this Monday to follow in detail the evolution of the fourth typhoon of the current season, for which he ordered the taking of pertinent measures in this regard.

Accordingly, the health authorities indicated to the health departments of the provinces that range from Quang Ninh to Binh Thuan the need to remain on guard to reinforce care for the population.





