Syria describes coercive measures as economic terrorism | News

Syria demanded on Monday the lifting of coercive measures imposed by the West against its country and other nations, calling them economic terrorism “no less brutal and dangerous than armed terrorism.”

CMIO.org in sequence:

Syria denounces double standards in reports from the Human Rights Council.

This was expressed by the Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal al-Mekdad, on the occasion of the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

Al-Mekdad said that the insistence of certain countries on imposing what he called their hegemony over others and plundering their wealth increases wars and threats to international peace and security.

In this sense, he denounced that the actions of these powers “spread terrorism and chaos, and endanger the world economy and food security.”

According to the Syrian foreign minister, “the sanctions imposed on certain countries are tools of assassination and collective punishment against the peoples who defend their country, their sovereignty and their army, and what they did with Syria is the best proof.”

The diplomat denounced that “the war against Syria is part of the West’s attempts to maintain its domination and hegemony over the world.”

In that direction, he considered that any military presence of Israel that he described as illegal in Syrian territory is “contrary to international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and must end immediately and without conditions.”

Finally, regarding the illegal armed militias, al-Mekdad said that the separatist militias must stop depending on the foreign occupier.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source