Blinken reported direct contact with Russia due to “nuclear threats”

WASHINGTON, September 26 – RIA Novosti. The US has been in direct contact with Russia over “sounding threats” to use nuclear weapons, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in an interview with CBS.

“Yes, it is very important that Moscow hears directly from us and learns from us that the consequences will be horrendous,” he said.

Earlier, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke about such contacts.

The head of the State Department also clarified that Washington has developed a plan of action in case Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

The Americans publicly threaten Russia with “catastrophic” consequences for it and promise a resolute rebuff, but refuse to go into details.

This week, in an address to Russians, President Vladimir Putin said the West had crossed the line in its anti-Russian policy, as well as its constant threats against the country. Now, as the head of state stressed, nuclear blackmail is being used. At the same time, he recalled that Russia surpasses foreign military equipment in some components, and warned those trying to threaten with nuclear weapons that “the wind rose can turn in their direction.”

In his speech, Putin said that Moscow would support the results of the ongoing referendums in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and stressed that when territorial integrity is threatened, Russia will use all available means to protect itself.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov drew attention to the “very significant” risks of a nuclear war, but at the same time stressed that Moscow’s principled position was that such weapons should not be used.