Blinken says there are no secret talks on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, September 26 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said there are currently no behind-the-scenes negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
“There are no negotiations because Russia is not showing any willingness to participate in constructive discussions at the moment. If and when this changes, we will do everything to support the diplomatic process,” he said in an interview with CBS.
Russia blames the disruption and freezing of the political process on Ukraine, which publicly refuses to negotiate.
September 22, 11:39

Macron urged to do everything to return to negotiations on Ukraine

