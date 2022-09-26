WASHINGTON, September 26 – RIA Novosti. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the world would never recognize the LPR, DPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions as part of Russia, and Ukraine, he said, had the right to “return” them.

“They will never be recognized as such (Russian). Ukrainians have every right to return them,” he said in an interview with CBS.

Referendums are held in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions of Ukraine. The United States, together with its allies, refuse to recognize their legitimacy and threaten Russia with sanctions if these lands are annexed.

The referendum on joining Russia started on September 23 in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Voting will continue for five days, until September 27th.

The public addressed the regional authorities with the initiative to immediately hold referendums. According to the representatives of the republics and regions, joining Russia will secure their territories and restore historical justice. In their opinion, this decision is extremely necessary in the context of constant acts of terror by the nationalist authorities of Ukraine and NATO members, who supply weapons to kill civilians.

President Vladimir Putin said on September 21 that Russia would support the decision, which will be made by the residents of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.