Venezuela hopes to expand the use of the ruble in its resorts
UN, September 26 – RIA Novosti. Venezuela will welcome the expansion of the use of the Russian ruble in its resorts and hopes for the restoration of tourist flows from the Russian Federation in the near future, Foreign Minister of the Latin American country Carlos Faria told RIA Novosti.
“It’s no secret that Russia is seeking to expand the use of the ruble, using it in other directions … As for Venezuela, this would benefit the development of our tourism, because, as we know, hundreds of Russian tourists fly to Margarita Island,” Faria said. who participates in the high-level week of the UN General Assembly in New York.
According to the minister, the number of Russian travelers visiting Venezuelan resorts is already in the thousands.
“This process was suspended due to sanctions imposed against Russia and preventing Russia from using the usual routes to send aircraft to our continent. It will be restarted. This will greatly help the development of tourism in our country,” Faria is sure.
