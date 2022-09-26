World

The European Parliament fears the possible behavior of the new Prime Minister of Italy

MOSCOW, September 26 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Speaker of the European Parliament Katarina Barli is concerned about the leadership of the centre-right coalition in the elections in Italy and believes that George Meloni (leader of the Brothers of Italy party), who is tipped to be the Italian prime minister, will follow the example of politicians such as the former US president in the new post Donald Trump and current Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
“George Meloni will become a prime minister whose political role models are Viktor Orban and Donald Trump,” Barley told the German newspaper Welt, adding that the centre-right coalition’s leadership “is worrying.”
MEP Thomas Weitz, co-chairman of the European Green Party, believes, in turn, that the EU can only function as a unity, and Meloni in this sense “could be a disaster for Europe.”
“The foundations and shared values ​​of the EU will be threatened if Italy, the EU’s third largest economy, is ruled by a coalition of post-fascists and far-right parties,” Weitz said.
According to the first official data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Italy, obtained on the basis of processing 10% of the ballots, the early parliamentary elections held on Sunday in Italy are confidently leading the center-right coalition, gaining more than 44% of the vote. For the first time, the far-right Brothers of Italy party (26%) should become the most influential political force in the country for the first time, followed by the Democratic Party (20%).
Forward Italia party spoke about its role in the future government

