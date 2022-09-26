The leader of the “Brothers of Italy” said that the Italians “gave a clear order”

ROME, September 26 – RIA Novosti. The leader of the “Brothers of Italy” party, George Meloni, said that the first results of the parliamentary elections indicate the desire of Italians to see a center-right government, where the leading role will belong to her party.

“It seems to me that from the first forecasts one can say that the Italians have received a clear indication of a centre-right government led by the Brothers of Italy,” she said in a short speech at the headquarters of her party.

Meloni stressed that after the vote, the Italians will receive a government that will “come out” of the votes cast by them.

“It was a brutal, aggressive election campaign, I believe that the difficult situation in which Italy finds itself requires the contribution of everyone,” the party leader said.

Meloni expressed regret over the record low turnout in the elections, which did not exceed 64% of voters. At the same time, she emphasized that voters who had not previously participated in the voting informed her about their decision to go to the polling station.

“Now the challenge is to give the Italians back faith in state institutions. It is necessary to restore the connection between the state and citizens. If you want to become part of history, you must understand your responsibility to tens of millions of Italians, and we will not betray them. If we are called run this country, we will do it for everyone,” Meloni said.

According to the Italian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the center-right coalition of parties wins early elections to the country’s parliament, gaining about 43% of the vote. At the same time, Meloni’s party shows the best result among individual political forces with the support of 26% of voters.

More than half of the ballots were counted in the Senate elections, where the center-right received 44.1% of the vote. As part of a similar procedure for the Chamber of Deputies, about a third of the ballots submitted were processed, where the rightists are gaining 42.9%.

The center-left coalition can count on 27% of the votes in the Senate and 27.6% in the Chamber of Deputies. Its leading player, the Democratic Party, is tentatively averaging 20%.

The third most popular political force is the 5 Star Movement, which can count on 14.8% of voters’ support.