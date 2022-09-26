Candidate for the post of Prime Minister of Italy will be named after a meeting with the President

ROME, September 26 – RIA Novosti. The candidate for the post of new Italian prime minister will be determined after the leaders of the leading parties of the center-right coalition meet with the president of the republic, Sergio Mattarella, Antonio Tajani, vice president and national coordinator of the Italy Forward party, said.

According to preliminary data from the Italian Interior Ministry, a coalition of center-right forces uniting the parties “Brothers of Italy”, “League”, “Forward, Italy” and “We, the Moderates” confidently wins early parliamentary elections held on Sunday and can gain more than 42% of the vote . At the same time, for the first time, the far-right Brothers of Italy party, led by George Meloni (26%), should become the leading political force in the country. In second place is Matteo Salvini’s Liga (8.5%), while Silvio Berlusconi’s Forward Italy is in third (8%).

“We have no prejudice against Giorgi Meloni, but the decision (on whose candidacy will be nominated for the post of prime minister – ed.) Will be made after the meeting of Berlusconi, Salvini and Meloni and with the President of the Republic, who will have the last word, because this provides for the constitution,” the Ansa news agency quoted Tajani as saying.

The turnout in the elections was 63.95%, which is 9% less than in 2018.