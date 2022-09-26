World

Candidate for the post of Prime Minister of Italy will be named after a meeting with the President

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 mins ago
1 minute read

ROME, September 26 – RIA Novosti. The candidate for the post of new Italian prime minister will be determined after the leaders of the leading parties of the center-right coalition meet with the president of the republic, Sergio Mattarella, Antonio Tajani, vice president and national coordinator of the Italy Forward party, said.
According to preliminary data from the Italian Interior Ministry, a coalition of center-right forces uniting the parties “Brothers of Italy”, “League”, “Forward, Italy” and “We, the Moderates” confidently wins early parliamentary elections held on Sunday and can gain more than 42% of the vote . At the same time, for the first time, the far-right Brothers of Italy party, led by George Meloni (26%), should become the leading political force in the country. In second place is Matteo Salvini’s Liga (8.5%), while Silvio Berlusconi’s Forward Italy is in third (8%).
“We have no prejudice against Giorgi Meloni, but the decision (on whose candidacy will be nominated for the post of prime minister – ed.) Will be made after the meeting of Berlusconi, Salvini and Meloni and with the President of the Republic, who will have the last word, because this provides for the constitution,” the Ansa news agency quoted Tajani as saying.
The turnout in the elections was 63.95%, which is 9% less than in 2018.
03:30

The European Parliament fears the possible behavior of the new Prime Minister of Italy

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Italy’s foreign minister misses new parliament

23 mins ago

Media: the President of South Korea publicly swore after a meeting with Biden

57 mins ago

Center-right leads Italy after half of votes counted

1 hour ago

Italy’s 5 Star Movement to become opposition force in parliament

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.