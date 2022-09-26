World
Italy’s foreign minister misses new parliament
ROME, September 26 – RIA Novosti. Italian Foreign Minister, leader of the “Civil Commitment” association Luigi Di Maio loses in the elections to the lower house of the national parliament, suffering a defeat in his native Naples.
With more than half of the ballots counted from the single-member constituency where he ran, Di Maio receives nearly half the votes of the 5 Star Movement’s leading candidate, former Environment Minister Sergio Costa.
Di Maio left the ranks of this political force in June this year, announcing his disagreement with the course of its leader, ex-premier Giuseppe Conte. The loss of Di Maio is already becoming a topic of jokes in Italian social networks: the fact is that, as part of the election tour, Di Maio visited one of the Neapolitan pizzerias, whose employees picked him up and passed him over their heads from person to person in the manner of a crowd surfing concert entertainment . Under the post with a flight with Di Maio, wits write that Di Maio is “flying out of parliament.” His “Civic Obligation” is gaining 0.5% -0.6% of the votes.
According to the Italian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the center-right coalition of parties wins early elections to the country’s parliament, gaining about 43% of the vote. The counting of votes continues. At 02.00 local time (03 Moscow time) one third of the ballots for the Senate and one tenth for the Chamber of Deputies were counted.
