Italy’s foreign minister misses new parliament

Di Maio left the ranks of this political force in June this year, announcing his disagreement with the course of its leader, ex-premier Giuseppe Conte. The loss of Di Maio is already becoming a topic of jokes in Italian social networks: the fact is that, as part of the election tour, Di Maio visited one of the Neapolitan pizzerias, whose employees picked him up and passed him over their heads from person to person in the manner of a crowd surfing concert entertainment . Under the post with a flight with Di Maio, wits write that Di Maio is “flying out of parliament.” His “Civic Obligation” is gaining 0.5% -0.6% of the votes.