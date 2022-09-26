ROME, September 26 – RIA Novosti. The centre-right coalition wins early elections to Italy’s parliament with 44.1 percent of the vote in the Senate, Interior Ministry figures show after more than half of the ballots have been counted.

In addition, after counting a third of the votes, they receive 42.9 percent in elections to the Chamber of Deputies.

The head of the Brothers of Italy party, Giorgi Meloni, said the first results showed the desire of citizens to see a centre-right government. Her movement received the support of 26 percent of voters.

“It seems to me that from the first forecasts one can say that the Italians received a clear indication of a center-right government led by the Brothers of Italy. <...> it was a brutal, aggressive election campaign, I believe that the difficult situation in which Italy finds itself requires the contribution of everyone,” the head of the party said.

The center-left coalition can count on 27 percent of the vote for the Senate and 27.6 percent for the Chamber of Deputies. Its leading player, the Democratic Party, is tentatively averaging 20 percent.

Yesterday, 08:00 Italy changed its mind about committing suicide. Brussels outraged

The third most popular political force is the 5 Star Movement, which receives 14.8 percent of voters’ support. Party leader Giuseppe Conte admitted that his movement would have to go into opposition.

Polling stations for early elections in Italy were open from 7 am to 11 pm. After they closed, the official counting of votes began. Turnout was 63.8 percent, down 9 percent from the March 2018 vote, interior minister Luciana Lamorgese said.