Italy’s 5 Star Movement to become opposition force in parliament

ROME, September 26 – RIA Novosti. Italy’s 5 Star Movement will act as an opposition in the future parliament, said the leader of the political force, Giuseppe Conte.

Speaking on the results of Sunday’s early elections, Conte noted the high result of the “Movement” in comparison with forecasts at the time of the start of the election campaign.

“The perspective we have to face is for the Movement to play an opposition role in the next legislature. I would like to assure all the citizens who voted for us that we will be an opposition force that will show courage and determination and will be focused on fulfilling program that we put forward during the election campaign,” the former prime minister said.

According to him, the work of the “Movement” will be focused on eliminating the economic gap between the southern and northern regions of Italy. Separately, Conte indicated that the Movement would not allow the abolition of the so-called civil income – an allowance for the poor and the unemployed, which was a key item on his economic agenda.

According to the Italian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the center-right coalition of parties wins early elections to the country’s parliament, gaining more than 43% of the vote. At the same time, the right-wing party of Giorgi Meloni “Brothers of Italy” shows the best result among individual political forces with 26% of voters’ support.

The center-left coalition can count on 27% of the vote. Its leading player, the Democratic Party, is tentatively gaining almost 20%.

The third most popular political force is the 5 Star Movement, which received approximately 14.8% of voters’ support.

The counting of votes continues.

The turnout in the elections broke the anti-record, amounting to 63.95%, which is 9% less than in the previous March 2018 elections.