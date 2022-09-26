World

Minsk warned of a response to the seizure of Belarusian property in Ukraine

NEW YORK, September 26 – RIA Novosti, Alan Bulkaty. Minsk has conducted a thorough analysis of all Belarusian property located on the territory of Ukraine, and is ready to apply to the courts to return the property seized there, if necessary, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
“We have this analysis recorded, we will monitor the situation. We will take similar actions if similar events take place in other countries. Of course, we will not leave this unanswered,” Makei stressed.
According to him, information appeared in the media that “Ukrainians confiscated and nationalized the property of Belarus and Russia for about one billion dollars.” As Makei pointed out, there are now about seven thousand Belarusian railway cars in Ukraine for a total of about $355 million, as well as other property.
“Depending on the development of the situation in the future, we will naturally take this into account in our policy. But this is absolutely unacceptable. bring some fruits or some dividends,” the head of the department said.
Earlier, the head of the Belarusian Railways, Vladimir Morozov, said that after the start of a special operation in Ukraine, more than seven thousand Belarusian railway cars were stuck there, their status is unclear, Kyiv does not make contact on this topic.
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry called one of the reasons for the events in Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




