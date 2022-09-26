Media: Erdogan to discuss situation with Mir cards in Turkey with ministers

ANKARA, September 26 – RIA Novosti. Today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss at a cabinet meeting steps that can be taken to remove obstacles against Russian tourists using the Mir card, the Sabah newspaper writes.

Erdogan said earlier that he could decide on the further use of the Russian Mir card in Turkey. The Yeni Şafak newspaper wrote that the US is threatening Turkish banks with sanctions for using the Russian payment system.

September 23, 09:25 Tourism Uzbekistan suspends service of Mir cards

Breaking news: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is gathering ministers in Beshtepe for the last cabinet meeting in September. Foreign relations, the latest status of the affordable social housing project and steps taken in the economy will be included on the agenda of the Cabinet of Ministers,” the newspaper writes.

It is reported that one of the topics on the agenda is the situation of Russian tourists in Turkey.

“Following sanctions steps and calls from the European Union regarding cards used by Russian tourists in Turkey, an assessment will be made of what steps can be taken to ensure that Russian tourists do not become victims of the situation,” the publication notes.

At the beginning of last week, Turkish Ishbank and Denizbank told RIA Novosti that they had stopped servicing Mir cards. They noted that the decision is connected with the US and UK sanctions against Russia. The press service of the payment system explained to the agency that the acceptance and maintenance of its cards abroad depends on the banks themselves.