Center-right forces lead in Italian elections, interior ministry says

ROME, Sep 26 — RIA News. Early parliamentary elections in Italy end with the victory of the center-right coalition, which receives enough votes to form a parliamentary majority, according to official data from the country’s Interior Ministry.

The absolute majority of ballots have been counted: more than 80 percent of those cast in the elections to the Senate and over 70 percent to the Chamber of Deputies. This data allows us to say with confidence that the coalition of centre-right forces, uniting the parties “Brothers of Italy”, “League”, “Forward Italy” and “We Moderates” got more than 44 percent of the vote. At the same time, the right-wing Brothers of Italy party, led by George Meloni (more than 26 percent), becomes the country’s leading political force for the first time.

According to local observers, counting the remaining ballots cannot change the situation.

Commenting on the results of the elections, Meloni said that the Italians “gave a clear indication of a center-right government led by the Brothers of Italy.” Italy chose us, and we will not betray her, the politician said.

The results of the elections speak not only of a major victory for the Meloni party, which managed to get only four percent in the 2018 elections, but also of a fall in the popularity of its allies. Matteo Salvini’s League party earned 8.9 percent of the vote, while Silvio Berlusconi’s Forward Italia earned about eight percent. Both of these parties have lost significantly in popularity compared to the previous vote.

The main loser in the elections can be considered the center-left coalition of parties, the average of which for both chambers was about 26.7 percent. Its main driving force, the Democratic Party, also lost the support of voters, not earning even 20 percent of the vote. Its representatives have already announced their departure to the opposition in the next legislature.

Another opposition force promises to be the 5 Star Movement, which was preferred by almost 15 percent of voters. Its leader, Giuseppe Conte, especially stressed that the “five-stars” started the election campaign from lower positions. At the same time, the Movement, which has suffered several splits in 4.5 years, in March 2018 turned out to be the most popular force in the country with a support of 32 percent of the vote.

The final turnout in the elections broke the anti-record, amounting to 63.95 percent, which is nine percent less than in the previous elections. The first meeting of the parliament of the new convocation is scheduled for October 13.