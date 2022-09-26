Belarus blames the West for conflict in Ukraine | News

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei blamed Western nations for the current conflict in Ukraine and called for the establishment of a negotiating table leading to a ceasefire and a strategic peace agreement.

Speaking at the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization, Makei recalled that Western nations failed to comply with the commitments made on the non-expansion to the east of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and did not listen the security demands made by Russia.

He recalled that Moscow repeatedly called for a new security pact, but these nations ignored it and instead used Ukrainian nationalism as a spearhead against Moscow.

He explained that a group of Western nations want to maintain a single center of power, around which they believe the entire system of international relations should revolve, and use unilateral restrictive measures to impose this way of thinking.

Meanwhile, another group of emerging countries promote multilateralism and the order based on agreed and recognized rules for decades within the United Nations.

He assured that Western sanctions seek to induce hunger and generate unrest. He added that most of the United Nations member states have not joined them and a group of them strengthened their ties with each other to avoid harm and become stronger.

He appreciated that these unilateral restrictive measures created problems not foreseen by the West, such as the fertilizer deficit, calculated at more than 2 million tons. He said that has plunged farmers, especially the poorest, into a crisis and reduced food production, some of which have seen prices rise by nearly 300 percent, he said.

He said that this policy of maximum pressure also has concrete consequences in the daily lives of the peoples of the West and that ordinary citizens are expected to face a harsh winter due to the sanctions against the Russian oil and gas sector.

He assured that the West only uses Ukraine, whose people he described as a brother, as a toy of its geopolitical interests in the face of the undeniable reality that there are millions of people in Donbas who speak the Russian language.

He blamed the West for sparking a Color Revolution in Ukraine in 2004 and subsequently fueling a nearly eight-year genocide against the civilian population of Donbas.

The Belarusian foreign minister will think that he will achieve peace in Ukraine and will contribute to a more just world. Finally, he urged that Belarus, as a neighbor of Ukraine and Russia, be part of any peace negotiations and that its security demands also be taken into account.





