China urges the UN to defend peace and reject war | News

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated on Saturday that China advocates world peace and stressed that it is the crucial factor in guaranteeing the future and security of the entire planet.

During his speech at the 77th Regular Session of the United Nations General Assembly, in the US city of New York, the foreign minister specified that world society is in a phase of turbulence and transformation, highlighting that the world is is heading towards multipolarity.

He also added that it is essential to promote strategies for development and the eradication of poverty, in order to resolve crisis situations and enhance the social welfare of peoples, for which development must occupy a central place on the international agenda.

“By firmly upholding the one-China principle, #China not only defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also safeguards peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” says Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the #UNGA

“Humanity needs peace, freedom, justice and democracy. Systemic differences should not be used as an excuse for confrontation, nor should human rights be used to politicize,” the entity said.

On the other hand, Wang Yi emphasized the situation in Taiwan, pointing out that separatist movements on the island must be resolutely fought and foreign interference must be opposed.

“Any attempt to interfere in China’s internal affairs will be clearly opposed by all Chinese people, any obstruction to China’s reunification will be crushed by the will of history,” he stressed.





