Hurricane Fiona leaves victims and millionaire damage in Canada | News

Hurricane Fiona hit eastern Canada on Saturday and left nearly 500,000 homes without power, damaged roads, toppled countless trees and houses, and at least one person is reported missing, official sources said.

Hurricane Fiona hits eastern Canada with strong winds

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on his official Twitter account, described as “terrible” the impact that Fiona generated in Atlantic Canada and in Quebec.

The premier, after offering his full support to those affected, indicated that “as a government, we will match any donation made by Canadians and corporations to the Red Cross over the next 30 days.”

Hurricane Fiona is having a terrible impact on Atlantic Canada and Quebec. As Canadians, we will be there for each other – and as a government, we will match any donations Canadians and corporations make to @RedCrossCanada over the next 30 days.

—Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau)

September 25, 2022

Trudeau has permanently suspended his scheduled trip to Japan, where he would attend the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and announced that he will visit the region affected by the cyclone as soon as possible.

The public service companies indicated, for their part, that just over 442,000 homes were left without electricity.

We’re taking action to be there for people across Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec, as they deal with the impacts of Hurricane Fiona. I spoke today about the steps we’re taking to provide them with the support they need – take a look: pic.twitter.com/pmCGlghokr

—Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau)

September 25, 2022

In Nova Scotia, some 360,720 users were affected, equivalent to 69 percent, while Prince Edward Island accounted for some 83,000 residences (95 percent of customers) without electricity.

Police also reported multiple road closures, landslides, and flooding. The mobile phone service also had interruptions.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said he had so far received no reports of people injured or killed.

However, the police in Channel-Port aux Basques, in the province of Newfoundland, mentioned that two people were swept away by the water after their house collapsed. One of them was rescued and hospitalized, while the other remained missing.

5 PM AST 9/24 Key Messages for #Fiona. Although this is the last NHC advisory for this system, the cyclone will continue to impact Atlantic Canada through early Sunday, and produce large swells and life-threatening rip currents along the W Atlantic coasts. pic.twitter.com/XG6L2j6M3d

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic)

September 24, 2022

The National Hurricane Center (CNH) of the United States reported, for its part, that Fiona was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, which would continue to affect Atlantic Canada until early Sunday morning and will produce large swells and rip currents that threaten the life.





