Low turnout in parliamentary elections compared to 2018 in Italy | News

The influx in the general elections held in Italy was at 7:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. GMT) of 51.16%, which represents a decrease compared to 58.40% in the last elections, in 2018, reported the Ministry of the Interior.

The data refers only to the vote for the Chamber of Deputies – since no information has yet been provided on the Senate – and reflects a significant drop in turnout, which will be an important indicator of abstention during these elections.

The latest polls, which are from 15 days ago, the last date to be published, showed an influx of around 65%, while in 2018 the final participation was around 73%, already the lowest in history.

The polls will be open until 11:00 p.m. Immediately afterwards the counting of ballots will begin, although results are not expected until Monday.

Italian citizens began going to the polls this Sunday to elect new lawmakers, in an election in which the extreme right is emerging as the eventual winner, according to previous polls.

Polling stations opened their doors from 07:00 local time (05:00 GMT) and election day will end at 23:00 local time (21:00 GMT).

On this occasion, nearly 51,000,000 Italian voters were summoned, of which 2.6 million will exercise their right to vote for the first time and 4.7 million will cast their vote abroad.

During this day, 400 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 200 seats in the Senate are at stake, a reduction compared to the previous elections, when 630 deputies and 315 senators were elected.

According to previous polls, this Sunday the right-wing coalition made up of Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy, by Giorgia Meloni), Forza Italia (party led by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi) and La Liga (collective extreme right of Matteo Salvini).

Also presenting themselves to the competition are the coalition led by the Democratic Party, led by Enrico Letta; the 5 Star Movement (M5S), headed by ex-premier Giuseppe Conte; and the centrist alliance Tercer Polo (Terzo Polo), of also former premier Matteo Renzi and Carlo Calenda.

These elections were scheduled to be held in 2023, however, they were brought forward after Mario Draghi presented his resignation as Prime Minister last July, after the collapse of a coalition made up of groups from the left, center and right.





