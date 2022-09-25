Israeli Army Kills Palestinian Youth in West Bank | News

At least one young Palestinian was killed and three others were reported injured this Sunday morning, following an ambush by the Israeli occupation army in the city of Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian authorities.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Palestine denounces at the UN that Israel kills with impunity

This is Sa’ed al-Kuni, in his early 20s, who was shot to death while riding a motorcycle through the Al-Taawon neighborhood, where Israeli forces were making an incursion.

Palestinian sources also confirmed that the other three wounded nationals were transferred to a nearby health unit, where they are being treated by specialists.

Sa’ed Al-Kuni, the Palestinian young man who was killed by the Israeli occupation forces this dawn in Nablus city while riding his motorbike. pic.twitter.com/zE794M2s5Z

— TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza)

September 25, 2022

Likewise, it was learned that in the Masaken neighborhood, also in Nablus, two other Palestinians were arrested during the raid.

Statistics from the Palestinian Ministry of Health indicate that in the territories occupied by Israel, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed so far in 2022, including the 49 people killed in the recent 72-hour offensive that launched the country. enemy in the Gaza Strip.

Last Friday, the president of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, spoke before the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization (UN) to denounce that Israel murders Palestinians in its territory with impunity.

Abbas publicly called on the Israeli government to assume its economic, political and moral responsibilities, and apologize to the Palestinian people for the more than 50 massacres it has committed since 1948 to date.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source