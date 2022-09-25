Palestinians detained by Israel begin hunger strike | News

At least 30 Palestinians arbitrarily detained in Israeli prisons, began an indefinite hunger strike this Sunday, in protest against the policy of administrative detention and the unfair treatment they receive in those places.

In a recent letter sent by the inmates, they assured that they continue to fight against arbitrary administrative detention, which according to the spokesman for the Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission, Hassan Abd Rabbo, constitutes a procedure used by the occupation army to imprison prisoners. Palestinians at renewable intervals.

Likewise, the detainees denounce in their letter that the acts carried out against them by the prison administration are not based on “security obsessions”, but rather in retaliation for their failed past.

For its part, in early September, the Palestinian Prisoners Information Office reported that some 1,200 prisoners in Israeli penitentiaries began a similar strike in protest at the procedures of Israeli administrative prisons against prisoners.

Previously, last August, the Supreme National Emergency Committee of the National Captive Movement called for a general strike, urging prisoners not to submit to security checks for two days, after the Army of Israel failed to comply with the agreements made in March and continued to arbitrarily transfer inmates from its prisons every six months.

The entity also stated that the Israeli occupiers want the Palestinian prisoners to lose the stability acquired after spending years in the same penitentiary, especially when the vast majority are about to serve two decades in captivity.

According to official data, the number of Palestinian prisoners in Israel under the administrative policy exceeds 760, and includes children, women, the elderly and people suffering from chronic non-communicable diseases.

In recent days, it became known that after more than 170 days of hunger strike, the Palestinian prisoner, Khalil Awawdeh, reached a written agreement with the Israeli authorities to establish a maximum date for his administrative detention and receive his freedom on the 2nd of october.





