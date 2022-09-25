Typhoon Noru hits the northern Philippines and heads for Vietnam | News

Typhoon Noru with sustained winds of 195 kilometers and gusts of up to 240 kph hit the northeastern Philippines on Sunday and crossed the main island of Luzon towards the capital in a densely populated route where thousands have been evacuated to safety.

Typhoon Talas leaves at least two dead in central Japan

The weather phenomenon hit the coastal city of Bordeaux on Polillo Island in Quezon province shortly before nightfall.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour as it moved toward the archipelago nation after an unprecedented “explosive intensification,” the state meteorologist said.

“We ask residents living in danger zones to adhere to evacuation calls when necessary,” Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin said.

The storm hit about 100 kilometers northeast of Manila. Emergency personnel braced for the possibility of strong winds and heavy rains hitting the capital, home to more than 13 million people.

It was expected to weaken slightly when it hits the Sierra Madre mountain range, but it will remain highly dangerous.

Authorities have begun forced evacuations in some high-risk areas of the capital.

Noru comes nine months after another super typhoon devastated parts of the country, killing more than 400 people and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

Noru is expected to weaken to a typhoon as it moves through central Luzon, before entering the South China Sea on Monday and heading toward Vietnam.

INTERNATIONAL EVENT SUPER TYPHOON #Noru: #Noru is now one of the fastest-intensifying storms in recorded history in the Western Pacific. A few hours ago it was a tropical storm, now a Category 4 Super Typhoon and may even reach Category 5 intensity. No country on Earth sees more pic.twitter.com/FyvduAUwcT

— Weather Updates PK (@WeatherWupk)

September 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the typhoon is headed for Vietnam where it is expected to bring heavy rain to Vietnam’s coffee belt in the Central Highlands, according to a local official.

Kon Tum and Gia Lai provinces may each receive 300 to 500 millimeters of rain in five days from Monday, with some places likely to receive up to 600 millimeters, said Dang Van Chien, director of the weather forecast center. from Dak Lak province.

Director of the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem said the storm was centered about 250 kilometers east of the island of Luzon in the Philippines with sustained winds of 183 kilometers per hour.

In the next 48 to 72 hours, it is forecast to move west-northwestward at a speed of 20 to 25 km per hour, entering central Vietnam.

The meteor will land on the mainland of Thua Thien Hue and Binh Dinh provinces on the morning of September 28, with winds of up to 88 kilometers per hour.

Nghe An province has closely monitored the boats and warned them about the typhoon, while making plans to ensure the safety of locals.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



