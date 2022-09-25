Thousands of people take to the streets to support the Government of Iran | News

Thousands of people took to the streets of Tehran to denounce acts of vandalism and desecration of Islamic sanctities by rioters over the past week following the death of a young Iranian woman after being taken to a police station.

The protesters carried banners and chanted slogans to condemn the acts committed by a handful of mercenaries in the service of foreign enemies, who set fire to the Holy Quran, mosques and national flags.

Protesters in Tehran carried national flags and banners, chanting slogans against foreign-backed rioters, the United States and Israel, as well as the anti-Iran terrorist group Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO).

Dozens of Iranian cities—such as Tehran (the capital), Qom, Qazvin, Bandar Abbas, Ahvaz, Hamedan, Kermanshah, Isfahan, and Shiraz—have been the scene of massive marches, in which Iranians have expressed their support for the governmental system of the Islamic Republic reiterated its loyalty to the Iranian Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the ideals of the revolution.

In addition, Iranian citizens have condemned the rioters’ desecration of the Koran, the book of Muslims, and holy values, shouting slogans against the rioters and their plans.

In recent days, Iran has been the scene of incidents of street violence following the death of the young Mahsa Amini, after collapsing in a police station in Tehran.

Iranian citizens march to condemn recent riots promoted from abroad, September 25, 2022.

The incident prompted some Iranians to take to the streets calling for justice. However, the peaceful and legitimate protests were soon hijacked by thugs and rioters in the service of foreign powers.

In fact, the Western media tried to blame the police officers for Mahsa’s death, seeking to unleash anger against the system of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The protesters also announced their unwavering support for the police force and the steps they have taken to restore calm across the country after days of violent unrest.

Last week, Iranian police released CCTV footage showing Amini collapsing at the police station. The video rejected claims that she was beaten and denied any physical contact with her.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



