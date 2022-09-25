Berdyansk authorities accused “SBU hirelings” of trying to disrupt the referendum

BERDYANSK, September 24 – RIA Novosti. The purpose of the organizers of the explosion in the center of Berdyansk, Zaporozhye region, was an attempt to intimidate residents and disrupt the referendum, the press service of the city administration reports.

Earlier it was reported that an explosion thundered in the center of Berdyansk in the evening, an improvised explosive device went off, no one was injured. An improvised explosive device blew up a city light with a patriotic advertisement near the Eternal Flame.

“The purpose of such actions is to intimidate residents and disrupt the referendum. The time was not chosen by chance – the end of the work of polling stations and precinct election commissions. Since unprecedented security measures were taken during the referendum, small hirelings of the SBU could only reach an open place,” the administration said in a statement. , published in the Telegram channel.

The referendum on joining Russia started in the Zaporozhye region on Friday, September 23. Voting will last five days, until September 27 inclusive. The ballots contain one question: about the withdrawal of the region from Ukraine, the formation of an independent state and its entry into Russia.