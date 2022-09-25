MELITOPOL, September 24 – RIA Novosti. The security of the referendum in the Zaporozhye region is organized at the highest level, Dia Nader de El Andari, an observer from Venezuela with Lebanese origin, told RIA Novosti.

“I am very grateful for the invitation to this referendum to see what is happening here. We are seeing that even the smallest things are very well organized. My children were worried that it was not safe here. But I want to state that everything is absolutely fine with this here, even we have serious security,” said El-Andary.

Yesterday, 23:18 Minsk will evaluate the referendums based on its own interests, the head of the Foreign Ministry said

According to her, about 100 observers are divided into groups and work on the referendum in the liberated territories and neighboring republics.

“We are now working in Melitopol, where even the servants of the monastery were provided with all the conditions for participating in the referendum. Sorry, but I would like to wish that in Lebanon we learn how to build a state by example,” she added.

The referendum on joining Russia started on Friday in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Voting will continue for five days, until September 27th.

Yesterday, 23:40Special military operation in Ukraine Italian volunteer shared his impressions about Odessa and Kherson

The public addressed the regional authorities with the initiative to immediately hold referendums. According to representatives of the republics and regions, joining Russia will secure their territories and restore historical justice. In their opinion, this decision is extremely necessary in the context of constant acts of terror by the nationalist authorities of Ukraine and NATO members, who supply weapons to kill civilians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would support the decision, which will be made by the residents of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.