SIMFEROPOL, September 26 – RIA Novosti. State Duma Deputy Mikhail Sheremet called reckless threats by US President Joe Biden to impose new “quick and heavy” sanctions against Russia in response to referendums in the Donbass and the liberated territories of Ukraine.

Earlier, Biden said that “quick and heavy” economic sanctions would be imposed against Russia in response to referendums being held in the Donbass, in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions of Ukraine.

“Let Biden not wag his tail. All these false and reckless speeches do not touch the heart of any sane person. We are not afraid of their threats, no matter how puffed up they are and no matter what they talk about their superiority. No one is allowed to speak the language with Russia ultimatums,” Sheremet told RIA Novosti.

According to him, Biden is leading to disaster and the collapse of the United States.

“I am sure that we will find a common language with the common American people, a common language with the United States, where there will be no place like Biden and his ilk. Otherwise, many stars on the American flag have faded and become independent, because they do not want to live in a deceitful state with a crazy government, seeking to plunge the whole world into war,” the deputy said.

The referendum on joining Russia started on Friday in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Voting will continue for five days, until September 27th.

The public addressed the regional authorities with the initiative to immediately hold referendums. According to representatives of the republics and regions, joining Russia will secure their territories and restore historical justice. In their opinion, this decision is extremely necessary in the context of constant acts of terror by the nationalist authorities of Ukraine and NATO members, who supply weapons to kill civilians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would support the decision, which will be made by the residents of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.