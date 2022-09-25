The head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry pointed to the West’s guilt in the conflict in Ukraine
Belarusian Foreign Minister criticized the work of the UN
“We cannot behave differently. The conflict is happening at our doorstep, and we are very sad to see how the fraternal Ukrainian people have become victims of the geopolitical games of the collective West,” he explained.
The West still believes in the possibility of victory over Russia
“We are convinced that the issues of both a ceasefire and a comprehensive strategic peaceful settlement of the situation around Ukraine in the broad context of regional and global security can only be achieved at the negotiating table. There is no alternative to negotiations. Otherwise, we will all get a new third Versailles,” continued the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.
It’s time to get rid of illusions. The West is waging war to destroy Russia
US unveils plan to destroy Russia
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked