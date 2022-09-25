The head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry pointed to the West’s guilt in the conflict in Ukraine

UN, September 25 – RIA Novosti. The collective West bears the blame for the conflict in Ukraine, said Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, speaking at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

“NATO’s participation in illegitimate wars against Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, Syria, as well as the alliance’s attempts to enter the historically Eastern Slavic and adjacent lands predetermined the fate of the first Versailles for Versailles 2.0. Therefore, the blame for the ongoing bloodshed in Ukraine must be fully borne the collective West,” Makei emphasized.

It was the West that made this conflict inevitable not only with its NATO expansion policy, but also with its refusal to consider the proposals of its opponents, the head of the foreign policy department is sure.

The minister noted that Belarus talks a lot and everywhere about the conflict in Ukraine.

“We cannot behave differently. The conflict is happening at our doorstep, and we are very sad to see how the fraternal Ukrainian people have become victims of the geopolitical games of the collective West,” he explained.

At the same time, the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry stressed that the West does not need Ukraine either as a member of NATO or as a member of the European Union – the new “patrons” simply used it in a big game against Russia.

“Today, Ukraine is paying with blood because its politicians bought into this deception and forgot about the historical brotherhood of the three East Slavic peoples: Belarusians, Russians and Ukrainians,” Makei said.

The Minister recalled that since 2014 Minsk has been making and continues to make every possible effort to establish peace in Ukraine.

“We are convinced that the issues of both a ceasefire and a comprehensive strategic peaceful settlement of the situation around Ukraine in the broad context of regional and global security can only be achieved at the negotiating table. There is no alternative to negotiations. Otherwise, we will all get a new third Versailles,” continued the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

At the same time, Makei expressed the opinion that “as a neighbor and affected party, Belarus should be an integral part of both the negotiation process and the final security guarantees.”

The Belarusian minister spoke in favor of a global security dialogue “in the true spirit of San Francisco.”

“Perhaps the time has come for the countries of the developing world to collectively take the place of the leader in global security issues. We believe that it is precisely today that the Non-Aligned Movement, BRICS, as well as the growing regional integration unions of states, should actively and directly join the issues of global peace” Mackey concluded.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.