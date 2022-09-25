World
North Korea fires ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan
MOSCOW, September 25 – RIA Novosti. North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, Yonhap reports citing the military.
North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan.
Tokyo and Seoul condemned the tests.
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff announced a joint analysis with the United States of the details of what happened.
“It was recorded that this time the short-range ballistic missile of North Korea flew more than 600 kilometers, the maximum flight altitude was about 60 kilometers, the speed was about Mach five,” the ministry said.
The Japanese Ministry of Defense, in turn, claims that the flight range was 400 kilometers, and the maximum height was 50 kilometers.
Earlier, the South Korean military announced the possible preparation of Pyongyang to launch a ballistic missile submarine (SLBM).
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked