World

North Korea fires ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, September 25 – RIA Novosti. North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan, Yonhap reports citing the military.
North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan.
Tokyo and Seoul condemned the tests.
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff announced a joint analysis with the United States of the details of what happened.
“It was recorded that this time the short-range ballistic missile of North Korea flew more than 600 kilometers, the maximum flight altitude was about 60 kilometers, the speed was about Mach five,” the ministry said.
The Japanese Ministry of Defense, in turn, claims that the flight range was 400 kilometers, and the maximum height was 50 kilometers.
Earlier, the South Korean military announced the possible preparation of Pyongyang to launch a ballistic missile submarine (SLBM).
September 9, 14:34

The expert called the nuclear status of the DPRK the realization of the right to self-defense

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Venezuela supported Mexico’s plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine

19 mins ago

Kyiv demanded to hold an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to referendums

36 mins ago

Observer from Italy did not rule out sanctions due to the presence at the referendum

56 mins ago

world pharmacist day

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.